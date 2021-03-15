LACEY TOWNSHIP

Coach: Justin Bonitatis (third year)

Last season’s record: 17-7

Outlook: Twelve starters return for the Lions, who lost only two to graduation. Vin Ceglie (195-220), Collin Rolak (138-145) and Mason Heck (120-126) were all district runner-ups last year, and Ceglie won the Shore Conference Tournament at 220.

Brady Carter (113-120), Andre Ferraiuolo (132-138) and Matt Coon (182) should help Lacey continue its winning ways. Matt Gauthier (126-132) is a talented freshman.

“We have a lot of experienced guys and a talented group,” Bonitatis said. “With no sectional goals, we want to win (Shore Conference) B South as a team goal, and individually we want to get some guys on the state podium.”

Contact Nicholas Huba : 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

