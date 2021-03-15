 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LACEY TOWNSHIP
0 comments

LACEY TOWNSHIP

Coach: Justin Bonitatis (third year)

Last season’s record: 17-7

Outlook: Twelve starters return for the Lions, who lost only two to graduation. Vin Ceglie (195-220), Collin Rolak (138-145) and Mason Heck (120-126) were all district runner-ups last year, and Ceglie won the Shore Conference Tournament at 220.

Brady Carter (113-120), Andre Ferraiuolo (132-138) and Matt Coon (182) should help Lacey continue its winning ways. Matt Gauthier (126-132) is a talented freshman.

“We have a lot of experienced guys and a talented group,” Bonitatis said. “With no sectional goals, we want to win (Shore Conference) B South as a team goal, and individually we want to get some guys on the state podium.”

Contact Nicholas Huba :

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News