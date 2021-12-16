Lacey Township
Coach: Jessica Venturelli
Last season’s record: 7-8
2021-22 prediction: Building
Key players: Riley Mahan, 6-0, Jr., G; Maddie Bell, 6-0, Sr., F; Reece Coon, 5-9, Jr., F; Madsion MacGillivray, 5-7, Jr., G.
Outlook: Mahan (6.7 ppg) and Bell (7.2 ppg) both gained valuable experience last season.
