Lacey Township

Outlook: Last season, the Lions captured their first Shore Conference B South title since 1999. Now, they are looking for more team achievements, such as their first sectional title. Graduating Vinny Ceglie (sixth at the state tournament) and Collin Rolak (state qualifier) are big losses, but senior Brady Carter, who was fifth at regions last season, and Mason Heck will anchor the lower weights. Andre Ferriauolo (138/144), a four-year starter who finished last season 8-0, Jimmy Circle (175/190) and Matt Coon (190/215), both region qualifiers, will lead Lacey in the heavier weights. The Lions should be very balanced.