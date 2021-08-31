Lacey Township

What to watch: Lacey returns seven starters this season, including 2020 first-team Press All-Star and senior defender Kody Besser. Jason Marchitello, a junior midfielder, missed last season with an injury and is expected to breakout in 2021. The Lions lost three scores to graduation, but senior forward Bryan Cardoso looks to fill that void. Junior goalie Ryan Fitzgerald and senior defender Dom Iorio are also players to watch.