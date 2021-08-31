Lacey Township

Coach: Steve Torre (fifth season)
2020 record: 11-3-1
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: Lacey returns seven starters this season, including 2020 first-team Press All-Star and senior defender Kody Besser. Jason Marchitello, a junior midfielder, missed last season with an injury and is expected to breakout in 2021. The Lions lost three scores to graduation, but senior forward Bryan Cardoso looks to fill that void. Junior goalie Ryan Fitzgerald and senior defender Dom Iorio are also players to watch.
"If we can stay healthy and click at the right time, we should be able to compete on any given day," Torre said.
