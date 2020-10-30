Lacey Township vs. Barnegat, 7 p.m.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Memo says A.C. High School principal followed district policy in reporting ex-employee's inappropriate conduct
ATLANTIC CITY — A school administrator followed district policy in reporting a former employee’s inappropriate conduct with a student, accordi…
Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday signed an executive order extending the state's COVID-19 public health emergency another 30 days, having done so …
- Updated
Coca-Cola is saying goodbye to 200 brands, or half of its portfolio.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Hobart “Hobie” Young received a chilly reception Monday when he showed up for the virtual meeting of the Upper Township Commi…
Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen this summer in Atlantic City.
Owner of Cape May County pizza shop sentenced to 15 months in prison for filing false income tax returns
CAMDEN — The owner of a Cape May County pizza shop was sentenced to 15 months in prison Wednesday for false income tax returns, the U.S. Attor…
Feds bust national fraud ring based in South Jersey that bought used cars with counterfeit stimulus checks
Federal investigators say they smashed a national fraud ring based in South Jersey that used counterfeit stimulus checks to swindle more than …
ATLANTIC CITY — The Democratic Party’s poor treatment of a loyal African American party worker is one of the main reasons Craig Callaway decid…
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Fire breathing dragons, floating decapitated heads, and chainsaw murderers are just a few of the scary attractions on d…
Superstorm Sandy brought thousands of people to county evacuation shelters at the Jersey Shore in 2012.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE