Lacey Township softball 6, Pt. Pleasant Borough 4
Abby Caruso pitch seven innings and struck out five for the win. She also had and an RBI and a run scored. Caitlin Jerabek was 1 for 3 with three RBIs for the winning Lions.

Pt. Pleasant Borough 000 040 0 – 4 3 1

Lacey 203 100 x – 6 7 2

