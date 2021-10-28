 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lacey Township (5-2) at Middletown South (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday
0 comments

Lacey Township (5-2) at Middletown South (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Lacey should qualify in South Jersey Group IV and needs a win to boost its chances of getting a first-round home game. Lacey running back Gaetano Dimiele ran for 133 yards and a TD to propel the Lions to a 17-7 win over Central Regional last week. Middletown South saw its five-game winning streak end with a 12-7 loss to Rumson-Fair Haven last week.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News