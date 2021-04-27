 Skip to main content
Lacey Township 3, Barnegat 1
Lacey Township 3, Barnegat 1

Lacey starting pitcher Jacob Bowles struck out 12 in seven innings to earn the win.

Barnegat starter Nick Danbrowney struck out 14 in six innings, including 11 in a row at one point.

Barnegat 100 000 0 0 – 1

Lacey Township 300 000 x – 3

