Lacey Township (2-2) at Brick Memorial (1-3)
Lacey Township (2-2) at Brick Memorial (1-3)

7 p.m. Friday

Lacey has dropped two straight. The Lions rely on junior running back Dominic Perone. Brick Memorial has lost three in a row.

