Lacey Township (2-0) at Rumson-Fair Haven (2-0)
7 p.m. Friday

Senior quarterback Noah Brunatti and junior running back Dom Perrone spark Lacey. Rumson is considered one of the state’s top public school teams. Rumson has not allowed a point this season. Senior quarterback Colin Kennedy has run for 171 yards and four TDs and thrown for 152 yards and a score.

