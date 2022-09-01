 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lacey Township (0-0) at Donovan Catholic (0-0)

6:30 p.m. Friday

Lacey is young with only three starters returning on offense and five on defense. Lou Vircillo, the only coach Lacey has ever had, begins his 42nd season. Donovan Catholic finished 9-2 on the field last season. They forfeited three of those wins for using an ineligible player. The Griffins return two starters on offense and two on defense.

