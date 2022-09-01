Lacey Township (0-0) at Donovan Catholic (0-0)
6:30 p.m. Friday
Lacey is young with only three starters returning on offense and five on defense. Lou Vircillo, the only coach Lacey has ever had, begins his 42nd season. Donovan Catholic finished 9-2 on the field last season. They forfeited three of those wins for using an ineligible player. The Griffins return two starters on offense and two on defense.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today