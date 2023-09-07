Hey, we saved the best for last. To borrow from the 2010 movie, Labor Day Weekend was an easy 'A' for the Jersey Shore as the peak summer season came to a close at the Jersey Shore.
Parts of the shore were filled with flies on Sunday. However, many places wound up just fine.
Grade Point Average so far: Find out in our final exam video, from Ocean City High School Sept. 9!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
