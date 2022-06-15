One of Cape May’s most gorgeous waterfront properties, La Mer Beachfront Resort is a stunning space all year long, but when the summer vibes kick in, it’s truly outstanding. Treat Dad to Father’s Day brunch at the resort’s onsite restaurant, the Pier House, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Menu standouts include breakfast selections such as the Huevos Rancheros Skillet with crisp golden-brown potatoes and caramelized peppers and onions topped with two eggs any style and house-made salsa verde finished with a lime crema; or an Apple Bourbon Pork Ribeye, a center-cut pork ribeye served with fluffy garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans and a sweet apple-bourbon glaze. La Mer Beachfront is located at 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May. Go to CapeMayLaMer.com or call 609-898-2244.
