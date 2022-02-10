 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Mer Beachfront Resort

Cape May in the offseason is a gem of quiet tranquility, and in the midst of that beautiful setting sits the La Mer Beachfront Resort, one of the standout properties in this resort town. Valentine’s dining options at La Mer include a four-course prix-fixe menu for $95 per person that will be available for dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Feb. 11 to 13, or an ala carte Valentine’s Day brunch held on Monday, Feb. 14. The dinner offers a choice of potato leek soup or arugula salad for course one. Course two options include short rib crostini, crispy fried calamari or pork belly, while main course entrees like strip steak au poivre or duck breast served with mascarpone polenta and sautéed spinach topped with berry demi have us salivating already. Dessert will consist of a selection of as-yet-unnamed homemade delights. Valentine’s Day Brunch will offer such diet-be-damned choices as french toast stuffed with ricotta strawberry cream or a salmon BLT, along with traditional brunch options such as omelets, pancakes, and burgers. La Mer Beachfront Resort is located at 1317 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Go to CapeMayLaMer.com

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

