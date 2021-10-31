LA, Long Beach ports will issue fines for backlogged cargo: Briefs

The Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex will begin fining shipping companies if they let cargo containers stack up as the nation’s busiest twin harbors deal with an unprecedented backlog of vessels.
The Los Angeles and Long Beach harbor commissions voted Friday to implement a 90-day “container excess dwell fee” that sets time limits on how long containers can stay at marine terminals.
About 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S. come through the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports. The number of ships waiting to unload has risen to record volumes.
As of Friday, there were 153 ships at anchor, berthed or “loitering” — cruising while awaiting dock space — and more than 100 of those were container ships, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, which monitors port vessel traffic.
Ships anchored at the complex have well over a half-million containers on board, officials said. They hold hundreds of millions of dollars worth of toys, electronics, clothing and furniture.
Gas prices still rising: Drivers in New Jersey and around the nation are still seeing prices at the pump go up amid increasing demand.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.45, up 2 cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.21 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.40 up three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.14 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Analysts say robust demand as the economy recovers from the depths of the pandemic is combining with high crude prices to move gas prices to a level not seen since the fall of 2014.
— Associated Press