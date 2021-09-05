 Skip to main content
Kyon Barnes
Kyon Barnes

Colts football

Kyon Barnes member of Cumberland Regional High School football team Tuesday Aug 3, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Kyon Barnes

Cumberland Regional

The junior quarterback ran for a TD and threw for a two-point conversion as the Colts beat Wildwood 14-8. Cumberland (1-0) plays at Lower Cape May (0-1) on Friday at 6 p.m.

