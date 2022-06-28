 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kylie Kurtz

Mainland Regional

The sophomore made 129 saves and had 159 goals against. She also added 14 ground balls. Kurtz is one of the top goalies in the Cape-Atlantic League and helped the Mustangs finish with a 12-7 record.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

