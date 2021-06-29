 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kylie Elwell, Egg Harbor Township
0 comments

Kylie Elwell, Egg Harbor Township

The senior finished tied with the team lead with 81 ground balls. She had 34 draw controls with 15 forced turnovers on a defense that averaged less than 10 goal per game. Elwell scored five goals and five assists. 

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News