Kylee Watson

Colorado Oregon Basketball

Kylee Watson handles the ball for Oregon against Colorado’s Peanut Tuitele during a Dec. 4 game in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won 82-53.

Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional)

Oregon

The fifth-seeded Ducks (20-11) will play No. 12 seed Belmont (22-7) in a first-round Wichita Region game 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Watson, a 6-4 sophomore, averages 3.9 points and 2.9 rebounds. A 2020 Mainland graduate, Watson was a McDonald’s All-American as a senior and the 2018, 2019 and 2020 Press Player of the Year.

