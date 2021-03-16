 Skip to main content
Kylee Watson
Kylee Watson

Colorado Oregon Basketball

Kylee Watson handles the ball for Oregon against Colorado’s Peanut Tuitele during a Dec. 4 game in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won 82-53.

Kylee Watson

Oregon

6-4 Fr. F

2020 Mainland Regional graduate

Game: Oregon (6) vs. South Dakota (11)

Time/day: 10 p.m. Monday

Network: ESPN2

Watson has appeared in 16 games for the Ducks. She scored a season-high 12 points against California on Jan. 10. At Mainland, Watson was a McDonald’s All-American and finished her career with 2,015 points, 1,029 rebounds and 278 assists.

