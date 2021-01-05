Kylee Watson gets first double-digit scoring performance of Oregon career: Notebook

Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional H.S.) had the first double-digit scoring game of her collegiate basketball career on New Year’s Day.

Watson scored 11 points and added a steal in Oregon’s 92-69 win over Southern California.

On Sunday, the 6-foot-4 forward from Linwood had one point and blocked one shot in the Ducks’ 73-71 loss to UCLA, their first defeat of the season.

Oregon, ranked 11th in The Associated Press Top 25, is 8-1.

Men’s basketball

Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) grabbed three rebounds and had an assist in Bowling Green’s 83-75 win over Ohio. He had 10 points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist in a 68-42 win over Northern Illinois.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had eight points, four rebounds, four steals, four blocks and an assist in St. Bonaventure’s 63-57 loss to Rhode Island. He had seven points, 13 rebounds, a block and an assist in a 69-66 win over Richmond.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine Prep) had four points and five rebounds in Virginia Tech’s 84-58 win over Longwood. He had 15 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists in an 80-78 win over Miami (Florida).