The addition of Kyle Schwarber was one of the Phillies big off-season moves and a primary reason why some fans and experts are optimistic about the team’s chances this season.

Schwarber, 29, comes off a career season with batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .266/.374/.554.

The Phillies also like Schwarber’s postseason experience. He’s hit nine home runs in 35 playoff games.

The only worry?

Inconsistency.

As good as Schwarber was in 2021, he was just as shaky in 2020 when he batted .188 in 59 games with the Chicago Cubs.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.