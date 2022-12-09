 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kyle O’Connor, Cedar Creek

  • 0
092922-pac-spt-creek

The Mustangs' Alex Wise tries to get around a Pirates defender as goalie Kyle O'Connor prepares for a potential shot.

The senior was a huge reason for the Pirates nine shutouts. He made 90 saves.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News