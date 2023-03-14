Shore Medical Center recently received a $20,000 donation from the 2022 Kyle Evans Memorial Golf Outing. The outing was held to raise awareness regarding opioid addiction and prevention.

The outing, held in June at Harbor Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, was organized by OAR13, a nonprofit organization. OAR13 stands for Opioid Addiction and Recovery and honors Kyle Evans, who wore No. 13 as a player on the Ocean City High School soccer team. Evans died Nov. 1, 2017.

OAR13 has donated $40,000 to Shore Medical Center, to date. The $20,000 check was presented on Feb. 28 by David Beyel Jr. and Jason Dugan, both members of OAR13. Receiving the check was David Hughes, chief development officer and chief financial officer at Shore Medical Center.

“We are extremely thankful to OAR13 for their generous support, and we are proud to join them in the fight against the opioid epidemic in our community,” Hughes said.

The 2023 Kyle Evans Memorial Golf Outing will return to Harbor Pines on May 5. For additional information, sponsorships and volunteer opportunities, email info@oar13.org.