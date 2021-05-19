Kyla
Sweet blue-mitted Ragdoll in need of loving home. Has been an only cat but could adjust to living with another... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite overwhelmingly being approved by voters in November, recreational marijuana has been slow to garner support at the local level.
ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a Pleasantville man dead Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY — The mother of a child sexually abused by a relative of Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his wife, La’Quetta, is suing the couple, the…
A fatal car crash occurred Saturday on the Atlantic City Expressway westbound in Gloucester Township, Camden County, the State Police said.
A Galloway Township woman has been charged in the assault of a 9-year-old girl, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Entertainment offerings in the city today are a lot different than when Fred Gould was a kid.
Atlantic City political organizer Craig Callaway personally assisted at least 125 people with filling out requests for new or replacement mail…
ATLANTIC CITY — An investigation led to the arrest Wednesday of a city man and the recovery of 690 bags of heroin, police said Friday.
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
The mother of a child sexually abused by former Atlantic City substitute teacher Kayan Frazier was in a personal relationship with Frazier she…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE