Ky Gilliam sparks Spirit

Ky Gilliam scored 19 points as Holy Spirit opened the season with a 54-44 win over Hammonton. The game marked Kyle Dhyne’s debut as Spirit head coach.
John Andoloro scored 18 for Hammonton (1-1).
Holy Spirit 12 18 12 12 – 54
Hammonton 10 12 8 14 – 44
HS-K. Gilliam 19, F. Gilliam 2, Smith 13, Kane 2, Wilkins 10, Arci 4, Llanos 1, Kane 3
HAM- Lowe 7, Andoloro 18, DeLaney 2, Hill 4, Smith 10, Pabon 2, Roeder 1
