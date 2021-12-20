 Skip to main content
Ky Gilliam sparks Spirit
Ky Gilliam scored 19 points as Holy Spirit opened the season with a 54-44 win over Hammonton. The game marked Kyle Dhyne’s debut as Spirit head coach.

John Andoloro scored 18 for Hammonton (1-1).

Holy Spirit 12 18 12 12 – 54

Hammonton 10 12 8 14 – 44

HS-K. Gilliam 19, F. Gilliam 2, Smith 13, Kane 2, Wilkins 10, Arci 4, Llanos 1, Kane 3

HAM- Lowe 7, Andoloro 18, DeLaney 2, Hill 4, Smith 10, Pabon 2, Roeder 1

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
