Shrimp Kushikatsu, Kewpie Dijonnaise, Katsu Sauce
Hard Rock // HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
One of the best, if not THE best Japanese restaurant in Atlantic City, Kuro at Hard Rock is a destination restaurant no matter when you visit. Their bite this year is the Shrimp Kushikatsu, which starts with a crunchy fried shrimp accented with a dijonnaise made with Japanese mayo and their special katsu sauce.
