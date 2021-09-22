 Skip to main content
Kuro at Hard Rock
Shrimp Kushikatsu, Kewpie Dijonnaise, Katsu Sauce

One of the best, if not THE best Japanese restaurant in Atlantic City, Kuro at Hard Rock is a destination restaurant no matter when you visit. Their bite this year is the Shrimp Kushikatsu, which starts with a crunchy fried shrimp accented with a dijonnaise made with Japanese mayo and their special katsu sauce.

