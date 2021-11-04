Kristen Stewart is a knockout as Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart dazzles in "Spencer," giving a career-best performance as Princess Diana, playing her as a trapped, suffocated victim angling to do anything she can to escape the constraints of the British royal family.

Director Pablo Larrain, who took on another 20th century female icon in 2016's "Jackie," paints Princess Di's plight as a sort of surrealistic nightmare. She sees a way out and knows her door is closing, and Stewart and Larrain find the light in Diana that would eventually be snuffed out far too soon.

It's Christmas 1991 and the royal family is gathered for the holiday at the sprawling Sandringham Estate in the English countryside. Diana's marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) is all but finished and the thought of going through all the pageantry of a royal Christmas is enough to make Diana wretch. But she goes through it because tradition is tradition and she can only put up so much of a fight.

At the estate, she's watched over closely by Alistair Gregory (Timothy Spall, excellent), the eyes and ears of the grounds. When she bonds a little too closely with her dresser, Maggie (Sally Hawkins), Maggie is sent packing.