Kristen Sharkey

Kristen Sharkey (Southern Regional)

Buffalo

Sharkey is in her seventh season as a Buffalo assistant coach.

The Bulls (25-8) won the MAC Tournament. No. 13 seed Buffalo will play fourth-seeded Tennessee (23-8) in a Wichita bracket first-round game 3 p.m. Saturday.

Sharkey was a standout player for Buffalo and Southern Regional. She finished her Southern career with 1,740 career points and was the 2010 Press Player of the Year.

Breaking News