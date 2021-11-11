Krafft kept, and found, secrets during Cold War

Krafft went to basic training at Fort Dix after enlisting and then went to ASA school in Fort Devins, Massachusetts, graduating first in his class. He became a direction finding operator, sending and receiving Morse code and using equipment to find out where the transmissions came from. Then the information was sent to the National Security Agency in Washington. Kraft was stationed at Herzo Base in Germany, near Nuremberg.

“It was the time of the Cold War. There was tension, and an incident now and then,” Krafft said. “We took our equipment into the field. It was peacetime, and I had a good time. Germany has the best beer. A lot of the area was still bombed out from World War II. The U2 (then a state-of-the-art U.S. spy plane) flew out of Giebelstadt Air Force Base and I was there and saw it. We weren’t allowed to look at it, but my friends and I sneaked a peak.

“I went to Berlin, and there wasn’t a wall back then. I saw the Russians there and didn’t cross the border. I was ASA and was told definitely don’t go there.”