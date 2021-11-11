Krafft kept, and found, secrets during Cold War

George Krafft served for three and a half years in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1960 during the time of the Cold War against the Soviet Union.
There were no big wars, just a lot of scary possibilities, and Krafft was a member of the Army Security Agency (ASA). He was a Morse Code operator stationed in Germany who intercepted messages from the Soviet Bloc. He operated computers in their early days.
Krafft, 84, was born in Camden but now lives in Absecon. He and wife, Leah, have four daughters, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
“I served my country. I did three and a half years, and a lot of important work in Germany,” Krafft said. “It was secret work. Besides work I played a lot of basketball. I’m very proud of it.”
Krafft is 6-foot-5 and played basketball for Drexel Institute of Technology (now Drexel University) on a scholarship as a freshman before enlisting in the Army at the age of 19 in November of 1956. In Germany he played basketball for the ASA Big Blue, a top Army team.
“We traveled all over Europe and had the best team in Europe,” Krafft said. “We won a tournament in Belgium and a tournament in Venice, Italy. We were almost undefeated. I was a rebounder, and I averaged about 12 points a game.”
Before joining the Army, Krafft thought he was pretty tall until he met a high school kid named Wilt Chamberlain, who was 7-foot.
Krafft went to basic training at Fort Dix after enlisting and then went to ASA school in Fort Devins, Massachusetts, graduating first in his class. He became a direction finding operator, sending and receiving Morse code and using equipment to find out where the transmissions came from. Then the information was sent to the National Security Agency in Washington. Kraft was stationed at Herzo Base in Germany, near Nuremberg.
“It was the time of the Cold War. There was tension, and an incident now and then,” Krafft said. “We took our equipment into the field. It was peacetime, and I had a good time. Germany has the best beer. A lot of the area was still bombed out from World War II. The U2 (then a state-of-the-art U.S. spy plane) flew out of Giebelstadt Air Force Base and I was there and saw it. We weren’t allowed to look at it, but my friends and I sneaked a peak.
“I went to Berlin, and there wasn’t a wall back then. I saw the Russians there and didn’t cross the border. I was ASA and was told definitely don’t go there.”
During Krafft’s time in the Army, his parents moved to Northfield, and Krafft also moved there when he left the service. He went to Pierce Business School in Philadelphia and became an electronic accounting machine operator. He spent about 30 years with NAFEC (the National Aviation Facilities Experimental Center) in Galloway Township, finishing in 1992. NAFEC is now the William J. Hughes Technical Center.
Krafft said he enjoyed his time in the Army.
“The food was good and I made a lot of friends,” he said. “I went to Oktoberfest twice, and flew over Paris. I went to the World’s Fair in Brussels, Belgium. I saw most of Europe, and my wife and I have gone back a couple times.”
