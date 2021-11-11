Korean War veteran Schollenberger motivated by a simpler era of faith and self-sacrifice

But while discussing his military achievements, it quickly becomes obvious there’s someone else Schollenberger would rather discuss — his wife.

“I enjoyed being in Newfoundland especially because we only worked nine-hour days there, and then three days a week a local priest came in from a neighboring town and he held novena services,” Schollenberger recalled. “A novena service is a service where you can ask a saint to help pray for you for a special need. So I attended those novena services, and I asked God to give me a good sweetheart to finish my life with, and He answered my prayers.”

Schollenberger is referring to his wife Edna May, who he met in January of 1954 and was married to seven months later, in August.

“Two years later (after praying in Newfoundland), I married my sweetheart in St. Anthony Church in Trenton,” he continued. “We’ve been married 806 months — 67 years and two months.”

“It’s been a wonderful 67-year honeymoon,” he added. The couple have seven children together.

The other common theme in Schollenberger’s stories from his time in the Navy is his faith.