Korean War veteran Schollenberger motivated by a simpler era of faith and self-sacrifice

Korean War veteran Albert Schollenberger credits his upbringing with instilling in him the values that eventually led him to sign up for active duty, so that married men could stay home.
The veteran, who resides in the Cologne section of Galloway Township with his wife Edna May, enlisted in the U.S. Navy Seabee Reserves at the age of 20, just after the Korean War began in 1950.
“I made the decision before I got drafted so I wouldn’t get drafted,” he said. “If I had waited another year and a half, I would have been drafted and been in the Army.”
When asked why he chose the Navy, Schollenberger spoke of his background in construction work.
“In researching, I felt that I fit best in the Navy CBs (Seabees), a construction battalion,” the veteran said. “I had a background in construction. I worked in construction for five years previously, so that’s where I belonged.”
After a few months in the reserves without being called up to active duty, Schollenberger said he requested to be sent overseas because he believed single men should be serving on the front lines, rather than married men.
“When I went in, I volunteered for Korea because that’s where the war was,” the veteran said. “I felt that’s where I belonged, that God would take care of me. They sent me the other way.”
Instead of Korea, Schollenberger found himself deployed to what was then French Morocco, just 26 days after enlisting for active duty and without attending boot camp. But the easygoing veteran didn’t complain.
“You go where they send you,” he recalled. “I was just happy to go overseas and be of good help.”
Schollenberger entered the Navy as part of US Navy Mobile Construction Battalion No. 4 and was promoted to Builder Petty Officer 2nd Class within that battalion. For most of the four years Schollenberger was in the Navy, he did regular rotations at home in the States, and then overseas.
“I was in what they consider a mobile construction outfit,” he explained. “We’d serve six or eight months ... go back to the states for 30 days, and then go to another (country).”
Schollenberger and his battalion were first deployed to the Western Sahara Desert area of French Morocco, where his battalion constructed a Naval base for eight months; then to Guantanamo, Cuba, where USNMCB No. 4 built a base and runways; and lastly, Argentia, Newfoundland, where his battalion constructed an operations building and taxiway for air traffic.
In Morocco, his battalion worked 12-hour days in the 110-degree heat. But Schollenberger didn’t complain about that either.
“That was fine with me, I enjoy working,” he recalled.
But while discussing his military achievements, it quickly becomes obvious there’s someone else Schollenberger would rather discuss — his wife.
“I enjoyed being in Newfoundland especially because we only worked nine-hour days there, and then three days a week a local priest came in from a neighboring town and he held novena services,” Schollenberger recalled. “A novena service is a service where you can ask a saint to help pray for you for a special need. So I attended those novena services, and I asked God to give me a good sweetheart to finish my life with, and He answered my prayers.”
Schollenberger is referring to his wife Edna May, who he met in January of 1954 and was married to seven months later, in August.
“Two years later (after praying in Newfoundland), I married my sweetheart in St. Anthony Church in Trenton,” he continued. “We’ve been married 806 months — 67 years and two months.”
“It’s been a wonderful 67-year honeymoon,” he added. The couple have seven children together.
The other common theme in Schollenberger’s stories from his time in the Navy is his faith.
“Oh yes,” he said, when asked if his faith was important to him while stationed overseas. “When I was in Morocco, a buddy of mine and I walked six miles to attend church. We used to get Sunday mornings off. ... We attended services in the morning and then we were back in time to go to work at 1 o’clock, and everything was fine.”
When asked what motivated him to step up and answer the call to serve, the veteran goes back to his upbringing.
“When I was in kindergarten, I went to a two-room school,” he explained. “In those days, they taught right patriotism and good morals, and we used to begin the day with a reading from the Bible and the pledge of allegiance. They developed patriotism in me, and I followed it through all my life.”
Schollenberger was released from active duty in January of 1953 and was discharged from the Navy on Oct. 20, 1954.
“The whole time I was in it (the military), I was proud to be there. It was just part of your life in those days,” he said. “I was allowed to pick my choice, which military I wanted to serve in, and I did it.”
Now Schollenberger and his wife enjoy giving their time to several organizations such as the state’s American Legion organization, Atlantic County 4-H and the Boys and Girls Scouts. He even writes for national publications such as the American Legion magazine, and Schollenberger proudly went on to get his bachelor’s degree at age 75.
“It’s been a great life,” the veteran said. “We’ve been busy.”
