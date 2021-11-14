Kokrak rallies with 4 straight birdies and wins Houston Open: Briefs

Jason Kokrak had reason to believe he shot himself out of the Houston Open on the back nine Saturday morning.
He played it 10 shots better when it counted Sunday afternoon, making four straight birdies for a 5-under 65 and a two-shot victory.
Two shots behind with six holes to play, Kokrak delivered all the right shots to pull away from a fading Scottie Scheffler and Martin Trainer and win for the third time in the last 13 months.
"Very blessed to be standing here," Kokrak said.
He finished at 10-under 270.
Nelly Korda wins LPGA playoff: An epic duel between Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson turned into a stunning meltdown by both of them. Korda at least managed to recover and win a four-way playoff Sunday in the Pelican Women's Championship in Belleair, Florida.
Korda won for the fourth time this year on the LPGA Tour, none of the others this wild.
"I almost kind of lost faith," she said.
Korda fell out of the lead on the 17th hole at Pelican Golf Club by chopping her way to a triple bogey to fall two shots behind. She answered with an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 1-under 69 and got into a playoff when Thompson made a second straight bogey for 69.
They were joined at 17-under 263 by defending champion Sei Young Kim (67) and Lydia Ko (66), neither of whom expected to be playing extra holes until Thompson and Korda imploded over the final two holes.
Korda ended it quickly with her second birdie on the 18th hole, this one from 12 feet.
Mickelson wins finale; Langer takes 6th Schwab Cup title: Phil Mickelson birdied three of the final holes to win the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, and Bernhard Langer held on to win his sixth PGA Tour Champions season points title.
Mickelson shot a 6-under 65 at Phoenix Country Club, getting up-and-down from short of the par-5 18th for birdie to reach 19 under. He joined Jack Nicklaus as the only player to win four of his first six PGA Tour Champions starts.
Langer, who battled back pain all weekend, struggled getting putts to fall as he labored through a 2-under 69. The 64-year-old German finished at 12 under and had to wait for Jim Furyk to see if he would win the Schwab Cup for the fifth time in seven years.
Soccer
Spirit head to NWSL championship: Ashley Sanchez broke a tie in the 68th minute and the Washington Spirit advanced to the National Women's Soccer League championship game with a 2-1 victory over OL Reign in Tacoma, Washington.
The Spirit, undefeated in their last eight straight matches, will face the winner of Sunday's late game between the Chicago Red Stars and the Portland Thorns next Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky. It is the first time the Spirit have gone to the post season since 2016.
Eugenie Le Sommer gave the Reign the early lead with a goal in the third minute. The Spirit pulled even on Trinity's Rodman's goal in the 12th.
It was the seventh goal of the season for Rodman, a Rookie of the Year finalist and the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman. At 19, she is the youngest player to score in the playoffs.
— Associated Press