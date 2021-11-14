Kokrak rallies with 4 straight birdies and wins Houston Open: Briefs

Jason Kokrak had reason to believe he shot himself out of the Houston Open on the back nine Saturday morning.

He played it 10 shots better when it counted Sunday afternoon, making four straight birdies for a 5-under 65 and a two-shot victory.

Two shots behind with six holes to play, Kokrak delivered all the right shots to pull away from a fading Scottie Scheffler and Martin Trainer and win for the third time in the last 13 months.

"Very blessed to be standing here," Kokrak said.

He finished at 10-under 270.

Nelly Korda wins LPGA playoff: An epic duel between Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson turned into a stunning meltdown by both of them. Korda at least managed to recover and win a four-way playoff Sunday in the Pelican Women's Championship in Belleair, Florida.

Korda won for the fourth time this year on the LPGA Tour, none of the others this wild.

"I almost kind of lost faith," she said.