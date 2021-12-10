 Skip to main content
Kody Besser
Lacey Township

Lacey Township H.S. boys soccer player Kody Besser

The senior was a threat in the back, anchoring a defense that posted seven shutouts and allowed more than one goal just four times in 18 games. He contributed offensively with six goals to go with four assists.

