Kingsway Regional (3-4) at Atlantic City (3-4), 6 p.m. Friday
Kingsway should make the South Jersey Group V playoffs because of its tough schedule. The Vikings are on the outside looking in. Atlantic City was off last week. Senior defensive end Dylan Culmone sparks the Vikings defense. Kingsway has lost two straight.

