 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kingsway Regional 14, Atlantic City 0 - FINAL
0 comments

Kingsway Regional 14, Atlantic City 0 - FINAL

103021-pac-spt-atlanticcity

On October 29 2021, in Atlantic City, ACHS hosts Kingsway High school football on a blustery and wet field.

Gallery from the game. 

Kingsway led 8-0 at halftime. Kingsway improved to 4-4, and A.C. fell to 3-5.

Kingsway beat Atlantic City 14-0

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News