Kingsway Reg. 51, Vineland 7 — FINAL

Nate Maiers threw three TD passes for Kingsway (2-1), two of them to Darrell Brown Jr.

Maiers' first to Brown came off a short curl route. Brown avoided a tackler, turned up field and scampered the rest of the way for a 54-yard score.

The pair connected again early into the second quarter, this time on a 38-yard score to put the Dragons up 13-0. Neumann Rojas' 3-yard TD run extended the lead to 21-0.

Leonard Mears blocked a punt on the ensuing drive, and Nicolas Worley recovered it in the end zone to put Kingsway up 28-0.

Maiers and Brown showed their big-play ability again with a 49-yard connection down to the 1. Maiers cleaned it up with the keeper to make it 35-0.

Maiers threw his third TD of the game, a 39-yard score to Benny Liles III to make it 42-0.

Tyrell Powell had an interception for Vineland (2-2) to end the half. Charles Clark capped a nice drive with a 3-yard TD run for the Fighting Clan in the fourth.

Kingsway;7 35 9 0—51

Vineland;0 0 0 7—7

FIRST QUARTER

KR—Brown Jr. 54 pass from Maiers (Moser kick)

SECOND QUARTER

KR—Brown 38 pass from Maiers (kick failed)

KR—Rojas 3 run (Maiers run)

KR—Worley fumble recovered in end zone (Moser kick)

KR—Maiers 1 run (Moser kick)

KR—Liles 39 pass from Maiers (Moser kick)

THIRD QUARTER

KR—Van Brill 63 pass from Maiers (Moser kick)

KR—Safety

FOURTH QUARTER

V—Clark 4 run (kick)

Records—Kingsway 2-1, Vineland 2-2.