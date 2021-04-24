 Skip to main content
Kings Christian 12, Middle Township 4
Cael Magill scored three runs for Kings Christian in this Al Hedelt quarterfinal game.

Kings Christian 160 005 0 – 12

Middle Township 030 010 0 -4

