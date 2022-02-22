 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kimmy Casiello

Kimmy Casiello

Wildwood Catholic

The Crusaders only senior starter leads the team at point guard. She averages 10.5 points, 4 assists and has made 37 3-pointers.

Wildwood Catholic vs Middle

Wildwood Catholic's Kimmy Casiello 12 drives to the basket against Middle's Brianna Robinson 13 during the first half of girls high school basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
