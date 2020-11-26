Keyshun Clayton and Kyle Vandever spark Blue Devils

Keyshun Clayton and Kyle Vandever showed their versatility and led the Hammonton High School football team to a satisfying season-ending 30-21 win over Shawnee on Wednesday night.

Clayton played quarterback and running back. He rushed 32 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Clayton also completed 5 of 8 passes for 92 yards.

Vandever played wide receiver and quarterback. He scored on a 3-yard run and also caught four passes for 91 yards.

Hammonton avenged some past defeats with the win. The Blue Devils had lost to Shawnee 34-0 in last year’s Group IV South/Central regional championship game. Shawnee also beat Hammonton in the 2018 regular season and the 2017 South Jersey Group IV title game.

On Wednesday, Hammonton also made key plays on defense and special teams

Khani Temple blocked a Shawnee field goal attempt at the end of the first half. Blue Devils defensive back A.J. Ryker recovered a Shawnee fumble at the Hammonton 2-yard line early in the third quarter.