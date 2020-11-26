Keyshun Clayton and Kyle Vandever spark Blue Devils

Keyshun Clayton and Kyle Vandever showed their versatility and led the Hammonton High School football team to a satisfying season-ending 30-21 win over Shawnee on Wednesday night.
Clayton played quarterback and running back. He rushed 32 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Clayton also completed 5 of 8 passes for 92 yards.
Vandever played wide receiver and quarterback. He scored on a 3-yard run and also caught four passes for 91 yards.
Hammonton avenged some past defeats with the win. The Blue Devils had lost to Shawnee 34-0 in last year’s Group IV South/Central regional championship game. Shawnee also beat Hammonton in the 2018 regular season and the 2017 South Jersey Group IV title game.
On Wednesday, Hammonton also made key plays on defense and special teams
Khani Temple blocked a Shawnee field goal attempt at the end of the first half. Blue Devils defensive back A.J. Ryker recovered a Shawnee fumble at the Hammonton 2-yard line early in the third quarter.
With Hammonton leading 23-21 late in the fourth quarter, Dominic Lasassa intercepted a pass and returned it 12 yards to the Shawnee 26. On the next play, Brock Weissman (six carries for 49 yards) bounced off a couple of Shawnee defenders and ran 26 yards for a TD to give the Blue Devils a nine-point lead.
The Blue Devils finished the season 4-3.
Shawnee 7 7 0 7 -21
Hammonton 14 6 0 10 – 30
FIRST QUARTER
HAM – Vandever 3 run (Fields kick)
SH – Cohen 34 pass from Welsey (Stern kick)
HAM – Clayton 7 run (Fields kick)
SECOND QUARTER
SH – Versteeg 17 pass from Welsey (Stern kick)
HAM – Clayton 1 run (kick blocked)
FOURTH QUARTER
HAM – Fields 20 field goal
SH – Cohen 93 pass from Welsey
HAM – Weissman 26 run (Fields kick)
