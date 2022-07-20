Key stretch

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Games played from Aug. 4-25 will go a long way toward determining the National League East Division. The first-place New York Mets (58-35) and Atlanta Braves (56-38) will play nine times during this stretch. The Mets will also play the Phillies six times and the New York Yankees (64-28) twice during this period.

Meanwhile, the Phillies will have an opportunity to make up ground during this stretch. They will play the Cincinnati Reds (34-57) seven times. The Reds are likely to be without standout pitcher Luis Castillo, who is expected to be traded by the Aug. 2 deadline.

