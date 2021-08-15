Kevin Kisner wins 6-man playoff at Wyndham Championship: Golf roundup

Kevin Kisner finally broke his playoff drought to win the Wyndham Championship. He hopes the victory will help him achieve another milestone — representing the United States in the Ryder Cup.

Kisner stuck his approach to 3 feet on the second extra hole and made the putt to win a record-tying six-man playoff on Sunday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The 37-year-old Kisner, an excellent putter who now has four PGA Tour wins, has never qualified or been selected to represent the U.S. in the biennial matches against Europe. American captain Steve Stricker will make six picks after the Tour Championship, and Kisner believes he's at least put himself in the mix.

"Who knows, man?" Kisner said. "I've never been picked before, so I'm not going to go out there and jump on a limb and say that I'm going to get picked this year.

"I love Stricker, he's a great friend and great guy. He'll do what's best for the team and the country."

And that could mean Kisner, who's 23rd in the U.S. Ryder Cup points standings, yet has shaken off an uninspired year with improved play at the right time.