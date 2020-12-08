 Skip to main content
Kevin Kiernan, Southern Regional
The senior scored 27 goals and added nine assists. He either had a goal or assist in each contest, including eight multi-score games. Kiernan finishes his career with 65 goals and 18 assists.

