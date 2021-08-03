 Skip to main content
Keturah Orji, track and field
Keturah Orji, of the United States, competes in the final of the women's triple jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Keturah Orji, 25, Mount Olive Township, Morris County, track and field. Finished seventh in the women's triple jump. Also finished fourth in 2016 Olympics.

Daughter of Anthony and Nicole Orji...Has one brother, Anthony, and two sisters, Linda and Rachel...Three-time NCAA triple jump champion...Two-time World Youth Championships medalist (2013)...Aspired to be an Olympic gymnast as a child and credits her youth participation in gymnastics in part for her early success in track and field...Eight-time NCAA champion...Won the Bowerman Award and was the 2018 NCAA Women of the Year...Hobbies include reading two books every month, learning Spanish, playing sand volleyball, blogging, card games and board games.

Source: TeamUSA.org

