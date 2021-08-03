Keturah Orji, track and field

Daughter of Anthony and Nicole Orji...Has one brother, Anthony, and two sisters, Linda and Rachel...Three-time NCAA triple jump champion...Two-time World Youth Championships medalist (2013)...Aspired to be an Olympic gymnast as a child and credits her youth participation in gymnastics in part for her early success in track and field...Eight-time NCAA champion...Won the Bowerman Award and was the 2018 NCAA Women of the Year...Hobbies include reading two books every month, learning Spanish, playing sand volleyball, blogging, card games and board games.