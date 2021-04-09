Kentucky limits no-knock warrants after Breonna Taylor death

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed a partial ban on no-knock warrants Friday after months of demonstrations set off by the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in her home during a botched police raid last year.
The law signed by the Democratic governor is not the total ban many protesters and some Democratic lawmakers had sought — a proposal that had been introduced as “Breonna’s Law” — but it also doesn’t prevent individual cities and towns from banning the warrants completely.
The measure drew bipartisan support in the legislature, where Republicans hold veto-proof supermajorities in the House and Senate. The law only permits no-knock warrants if there is “clear and convincing evidence” that the crime being investigated “would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender.”
Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical technician studying to become a nurse, was shot multiple times in March 2020 after being roused from her bed by police. No drugs were found, and the warrant was later found to be flawed.
Groups pressure Senate to end filibuster as Jim Crow relic: Nearly 150 groups are calling on the Senate to eliminate the filibuster, saying it is a Jim Crow-era relic that can be used to block an upcoming voting rights bill and other priorities, and should be relegated to the “dustbin of history.”
In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer obtained by The Associated Press, the organizations indicated the matter takes on fresh urgency after passage of Georgia’s more restrictive new elections law.
The Senate is poised to consider a sweeping elections and ethics package from Democrats, the “For the People Act,” that would counter the Georgia law and others like it emerging in the states. But it has little chance of breaking past an expected filibuster of opposition from Republicans.
“We call on you to eliminate the filibuster as a weapon that a minority of senators can use to overturn the will of the majority,” said Fix our Senate and a roster of leading progressive and advocacy groups focused on gun control, climate change, immigration and other issues.
Gaetz faces probe by House ethics over potential misconduct: The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz, citing reports of sexual and other misconduct by the Florida Republican, the panel’s leaders said Friday.
The deepening of the scrutiny of the congressman comes as Gaetz has retained two prominent New York attorneys while facing a Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls.
The House panel’s bipartisan probe is one of the first official indications Gaetz’s party leaders are willing to scrutinize his actions. It also appears sweeping in scope, reaching beyond the reports of sexual misconduct into broader allegations of public corruption, according to the committee chairman, Rep. Ted Deutsch, D-Fla., and ranking Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana.
Coney Island attractions reopen after losing year to virus: The Wonder Wheel began turning and the Cyclone whipped into action as Coney Island’s illustrious amusement parks reopened Friday after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered New York City’s iconic summer playground all last year.
After 529 days of closure, “it’s a very emotional day. We wanted to spread positivity,” Alessandro Zamperla, the president of the company that owns Luna Park — home of the Cyclone — said at an opening ceremony. The attractions will be open on weekends at first, with reduced capacity and other pandemic precautions.
Transgender woman seeks transfer from Georgia men’s prison: A transgender woman held in a Georgia men’s prison says she has been sexually assaulted repeatedly and denied necessary medical treatment and that prison officials retaliated against her after she filed complaints and a lawsuit.
Lawyers for Ashley Diamond asked a federal judge in court filings Friday to order prison officials to transfer her to a women’s prison to keep her safe from sexual victimization by male inmates, to provide her with medical treatment necessary for her gender dysphoria and to stop retaliating against her, among other things. Retaliation by prison officials includes unwarranted discipline reports and falsification of her records that has resulted in her release from prison being delayed, the filings say.
Her lawyers say she has experienced physical and mental trauma that have left her feeling hopeless and resulted in multiple attempts at suicide and self-castration.
Woman who coughed on cancer patient gets 30 days in jail: A Florida woman whose image went viral when she coughed on a customer at a Pier 1 store last year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.
A judge in Jacksonville on Thursday also ordered Debra Hunter to pay a $500 fine, serve six months probation and participate in a mental health evaluation along with anger management, David Chapman, communications director for the state attorney’s office in Jacksonville, said in an email. She was also ordered to cover the costs of the victim’s COVID-19 test. Hunter received credit for one day already served in jail. She was arrested last June after she was recorded deliberately coughing on the other customer during an argument with employees inside the store.
Archeologists unearth an ancient pharaonic city in Egypt: Egyptian archeologists have unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times.
Noted archeologist Zahi Hawass said an Egyptian mission discovered the mortuary city in the southern province of Luxor. It dates back to what is considered a golden era of ancient Egypt, the period under King Amenhotep III of the 18th dynasty.
American, Russians dock at International Space Station: A trio of Russian and American space travelers launched successfully and reached the International Space Station on Friday.
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov blasted off as scheduled aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan.
They docked at the station after a two-orbit journey that lasted just over three hours. It is the second space mission for Vande Hei and the third for Novitskiy, while Dubrov is on his first mission.Kosovo’s mannequin protest against virus restrictions: A downtown restaurant in Kosovo’s capital filled its tables with mannequins Friday in a symbolic protest of the government’s decision to close eateries for two weeks in response to a surge of COVID-19 cases.
Petrit Kllokoqi, owner of Bagolina in Pristina, brought in the mannequins at breakfast and lunchtime.
“The government has not shown us any evidence that gastronomy is causing the surge,” Kllokoqi said.
The Kosovo government decided earlier this week to close all restaurants during April 7-18. The order affects about 4,000 restaurants and cafes with some 14,000 employees.