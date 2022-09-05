 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenny Smith

  • 0
Kenny Smith headshot

Smith

Kenny Smith

Hammonton

The sophomore running back rushed 20 times for 145 yards and two TDs as the Blue Devils beat Cherokee 24-14. Smith scored on runs of 9 and 44 yards. Hammonton (2-0) hosts Highland Regional (0-2) 7 p.m. Friday.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News