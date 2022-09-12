 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenny Smith

  • 0
Kenny Smith headshot

Smith

Kenny Smith

Hammonton

The sophomore running back is an MVP for the third straight week. Smith rushed eight times for 165 yards and three TDs in a 40-7 win over Highland Regional. Smith has rushed for 424 yards and six TDs this season. Hammonton (3-0) plays at Eastern (0-2) 6 p.m. Friday.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News