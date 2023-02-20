Kenny Smith scored 28 points to lead the fifth-seeded Hammonton High School boys basketball team to a 56-52 win over 12th-seeded Cherry Hill West in a South Jersey Group III first-round game Monday night.
Azzir Smith-Bey finished with 19 for Hammonton.
The Blue Devils (18-8) will play at fourth-seeded Moorestown in the quarterfinals Wednesday.
Cherry Hill West 16 8 5 13 -43
Hammonton 20 9 17 10 - 56
CHW-Gonzalez 9, Pullano 6, Graffeo 6, Manns 14, Gibson 8
HAM-Lowe 2, Smith-Bey 19, Smith 28, Grier 2, Johnson 5