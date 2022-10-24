 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenny Smith, Hammonton

The sophomore running back rushed 32 times for 238 yards and two TDs to spark the Blue Devils to a 28-14 win over Ocean City. Smith has rushed for 1,049 yards and 14 TDs this season. Hammonton (7-2) hosts Hightstown (5-3) 6 p.m. Friday in a South Jersey Group IV first round game.

