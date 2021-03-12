 Skip to main content
Kenny Jeremiah , 77
Kenny Jeremiah , 77

Jeremiah, of Northfield, died Dec. 4 from complications brought on by the coronavirus.

In recent years, Jeremiah was best known for his work in the Jeremiah-Hunter Band. Carmen Marotta, who runs Tony Mart LLC, booked the band for 12 of the past 16 years during the Somers Point beach concert series.

“Kenny Jeremiah was an old-school frontman, a rock ‘n’ roll entertainer,” said Marotta. “He gave 120%. ... He knew how to move on stage.”

A Jeremiah tribute will be held next summer on the beach in Somers Point, Marotta said.

Breaking News