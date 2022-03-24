 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kendra Canale, Cedar Creek

South Jersey girls swim championship meet

Cedar Creek;s Kendra Canale places second in 100 back event against Haddonfield at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Kendra Canale headshot for All-Stars

Canale

Sophomore led the Pirates (5-5) to the South Jersey Group C final. Won the 100 butterfly in that meet, a 106-62 loss to Haddonfield. Won the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke in a 121-49 loss to Mainland.

